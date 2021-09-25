Make the most of a cloudy Saturday in Castroville with these activities

(CASTROVILLE, CA.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Castroville Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Castroville:

Saturday, September 25 Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Sunday, September 26 Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight High 62 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, September 27 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 64 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, September 28 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 62 °F, low 50 °F Light wind



