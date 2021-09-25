CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seminole, TX

Saturday has sun for Seminole — 3 ways to make the most of it

Seminole (TX) Weather Channel
Seminole (TX) Weather Channel
 8 days ago

(SEMINOLE, TX) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Seminole:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EUmmN_0c7nwT0D00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Isolated Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seminole, TX
Seminole (TX) Weather Channel

Seminole (TX) Weather Channel

Seminole, TX
140
Followers
497
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Your Trusted Local Weather Reporting Service.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy