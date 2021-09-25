CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Lucasville

 8 days ago

(LUCASVILLE, OH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Lucasville. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lucasville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0c7nosaa00

  • Saturday, September 25

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, September 26

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, September 27

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, September 28

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

