Claremont Daily Weather Forecast
CLAREMONT, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, September 25
Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while patchy fog then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Sunday, September 26
Chance of rain showers then patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, September 27
Scattered Rain Showers
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, September 28
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 68 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
