Interstitial lung disease (ILD), is actually a group of more than 100 different lung diseases that currently affect about 400,000 people in the US. Your lungs are always hard at work. Those two spongy, air-filled organs on either side of our breastbone are constantly taking in fresh air, and removing waste gases (e.g., carbon dioxide) from your body. When your lungs are working as they should, it's easy to forget just how important they are to your body's functioning—but at the first instance of a dry cough or difficulty taking in air, it's hard to ignore their importance.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO