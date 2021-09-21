Diesel: Covington's cheapest, according to survey

(COVINGTON, VA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.32 depending on where in Covington they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Covington area went to Amoco at 1106 S Monroe Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Love's Travel Stop at 9104 Winterberry Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Amoco 1106 S Monroe Ave, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.17

Valero 917 S Monroe Ave, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

BP 584 E Madison St, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ 3.55 $ 3.19

Webb's Callaghan Market 4011 Midland Trl, Callaghan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Love's Travel Stop 9104 Winterberry Ave, Covington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.44 card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.