Diesel: Covington's cheapest, according to survey
(COVINGTON, VA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.32 depending on where in Covington they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Covington area went to Amoco at 1106 S Monroe Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.17 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Love's Travel Stop at 9104 Winterberry Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$--
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$--
$3.55
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.35
$3.65
$3.44
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.65
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0