Survey pinpoints Broken Bow's cheapest diesel
(BROKEN BOW, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Broken Bow, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Broken Bow area on Tuesday, found that Love's Country Store at 504 S Park Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 504 S Park Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Broken Bow area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.09
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
