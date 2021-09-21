Survey pinpoints Broken Bow's cheapest diesel

(BROKEN BOW, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Broken Bow, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Broken Bow area on Tuesday, found that Love's Country Store at 504 S Park Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 504 S Park Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Broken Bow area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Country Store 504 S Park Dr, Broken Bow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.57 $ --

Conoco 1800 S Park Ave, Broken Bow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.