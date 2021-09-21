CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Bow, OK

Survey pinpoints Broken Bow's cheapest diesel

Broken Bow Dispatch
Broken Bow Dispatch
 9 days ago
(BROKEN BOW, OK) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.00 if you’re buying diesel in Broken Bow, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Broken Bow area on Tuesday, found that Love's Country Store at 504 S Park Drhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.09 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Country Store at 504 S Park Dr, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Broken Bow area was $3.09, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Country Store

504 S Park Dr, Broken Bow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.97
$3.27
$3.57
$3.09
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.57
$--

Conoco

1800 S Park Ave, Broken Bow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Broken Bow Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

