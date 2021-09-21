CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, MD

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Oakland

Oakland News Watch
Oakland News Watch
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwcYM_0c3D0d8I00

(OAKLAND, MD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in Oakland they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Oakland area went to Sheetz at 5 N 3Rd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at BFS at 837 E Oak St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sheetz

5 N 3Rd St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.25

Sunoco

435 N 3Rd St , Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.25

BFS

1820 Maryland Hwy, Mountain Lake Park
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.25

BFS

837 E Oak St, Oakland
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

