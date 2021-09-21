Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Oakland
(OAKLAND, MD) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.04 depending on where in Oakland they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Oakland area went to Sheetz at 5 N 3Rd St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.25 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at BFS at 837 E Oak St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0