Diesel survey: Sturgeon Bay's cheapest station

(STURGEON BAY, WI) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sturgeon Bay area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Sturgeon Bay area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at BP at 1767 Egg Harbor Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Mobil at 922 S Duluth Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

BP 1767 Egg Harbor Rd, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Amoco 5581 Gordon Rd, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

BP 7513 State Highway 42 57, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.64 $ 3.15

Mobil 922 S Duluth Ave, Sturgeon Bay

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.