Diesel survey: Sturgeon Bay's cheapest station
(STURGEON BAY, WI) Savings of as much as $0.10 per gallon on diesel were available in the Sturgeon Bay area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sturgeon Bay area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.09, at BP at 1767 Egg Harbor Rd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Mobil at 922 S Duluth Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.13, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.29
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.64
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.69
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
