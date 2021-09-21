Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Sedalia
(SEDALIA, MO) You could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on diesel in Sedalia, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Sedalia area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Wood's Express at 703 E Broadway Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Casey's at 716 W 16Th St.
The average price across the greater Sedalia area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
