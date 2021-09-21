Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Tupelo's cheapest
(TUPELO, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.11 in the greater Tupelo area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Tupelo area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 105 Cr-1460had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.78 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 438 E Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89
The average price across the greater Tupelo area was $2.84, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.15
$--
$2.78
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.49
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.81
$3.01
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.98
$3.28
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.08
$3.45
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$--
$3.11
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
