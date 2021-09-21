Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Tupelo's cheapest

(TUPELO, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.11 in the greater Tupelo area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Tupelo area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 105 Cr-1460had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.78 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Phillips 66 at 438 E Main St, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

The average price across the greater Tupelo area was $2.84, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 105 Cr-1460, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.15 $ -- $ 2.78

Shell 3760 S Eason Blvd, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 318 S Gloster St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.81 $ 3.01 $ 2.83

Shell 792 E Main St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.83

Shell 3001 Mccullough Blvd, Belden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.08 $ 3.45 $ 2.83

Murphy Express 2255 W Main St, Tupelo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ 3.11 $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.