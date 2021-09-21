Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Parkersburg
(PARKERSBURG, WV) Savings of as much as $0.36 per gallon on diesel were available in the Parkersburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Parkersburg area went to Speedway at 2893 Pike St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.03 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Sheetz at 1102 7Th St, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Parkersburg area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.59
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.22
$3.42
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.52
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
