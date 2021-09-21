CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Parkersburg

Parkersburg Voice
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rALMd_0c3Cpdql00

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Savings of as much as $0.36 per gallon on diesel were available in the Parkersburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Parkersburg area went to Speedway at 2893 Pike St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.03 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Sheetz at 1102 7Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Parkersburg area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway

2893 Pike St, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$3.03

Marathon

4408 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.59
$3.14

Go Mart

1400 Staunton Ave, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.22
$3.42
$3.15

Speedway

1400 7Th St, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.02
$3.32
$3.52
$3.15

Kroger

1007 Division St, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.15

Kroger

2007 E 7Th St, Parkersburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parkersburg, WV
ABOUT

With Parkersburg Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

