Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Parkersburg

(PARKERSBURG, WV) Savings of as much as $0.36 per gallon on diesel were available in the Parkersburg area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Parkersburg area went to Speedway at 2893 Pike St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.03 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.39, at Sheetz at 1102 7Th St, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Parkersburg area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Speedway 2893 Pike St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Marathon 4408 Emerson Ave, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.59 $ 3.14

Go Mart 1400 Staunton Ave, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.15

Speedway 1400 7Th St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.15

Kroger 1007 Division St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Kroger 2007 E 7Th St, Parkersburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.