Meridian, MS

Survey pinpoints Meridian's cheapest diesel

Meridian News Beat
Meridian News Beat
 9 days ago
(MERIDIAN, MS) Savings of as much as $0.42 per gallon on diesel were available in the Meridian area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Meridian area went to CEFCO at 1303 Roebuck Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.21, at Queen City at 5502 N Frontage Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Meridian area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CEFCO

1303 Roebuck Dr, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.65
$--
$3.20
$2.79

Circle K

1408 Roebuck Dr, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.30
$2.79

Murphy USA

1313 2Nd St S, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.14
$2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market

3310-B Ms-39, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.79

Exxon

1201 22Nd Ave Heights, Meridian
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.66
$--
$--
$2.80
card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.80

CEFCO

5211 Dale Dr, Marion
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

