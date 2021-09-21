Survey pinpoints Meridian's cheapest diesel
(MERIDIAN, MS) Savings of as much as $0.42 per gallon on diesel were available in the Meridian area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Meridian area went to CEFCO at 1303 Roebuck Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.21, at Queen City at 5502 N Frontage Rd, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Meridian area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$3.20
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.30
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.89
$3.14
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.66
$--
$--
$2.80
|card
card$2.66
$--
$--
$2.80
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.85
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
