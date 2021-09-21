Survey pinpoints Meridian's cheapest diesel

(MERIDIAN, MS) Savings of as much as $0.42 per gallon on diesel were available in the Meridian area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Meridian area went to CEFCO at 1303 Roebuck Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.79 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.21, at Queen City at 5502 N Frontage Rd, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Meridian area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CEFCO 1303 Roebuck Dr, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.20 $ 2.79

Circle K 1408 Roebuck Dr, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.30 $ 2.79

Murphy USA 1313 2Nd St S, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 2.79

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3310-B Ms-39, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Exxon 1201 22Nd Ave Heights, Meridian

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 2.80 card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 2.80

CEFCO 5211 Dale Dr, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.