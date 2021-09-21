CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leesburg, VA

Diesel: Leesburg's cheapest, according to survey

Leesburg Digest
Leesburg Digest
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cg8Gp_0c3CiuHz00

(LEESBURG, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Leesburg area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Leesburg area went to Leesburg Gas & Go at 344 E Market St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 40636 Charles Town Pike, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Leesburg Gas & Go

344 E Market St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.93
$3.35
$3.55
$2.99
card
card$2.97
$3.39
$3.59
$2.99

Shell

19325 Ruby Dr, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09

Sheetz

601 California Dr Ne, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.15

Sunoco

42800 Creek View Plz, Ashburn
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.65
$3.15

7-Eleven

502 S King St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.17

Shell

602 E Market St, Leesburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.59
$3.79
$3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

With Leesburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

