Diesel: Leesburg's cheapest, according to survey
(LEESBURG, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Leesburg area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Leesburg area went to Leesburg Gas & Go at 344 E Market St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 40636 Charles Town Pike, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.93
$3.35
$3.55
$2.99
|card
card$2.97
$3.39
$3.59
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.65
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.59
$3.79
$3.17
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
