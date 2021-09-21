Diesel: Leesburg's cheapest, according to survey

(LEESBURG, VA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.30 in the greater Leesburg area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Leesburg area went to Leesburg Gas & Go at 344 E Market St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Shell at 40636 Charles Town Pike, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.15, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Leesburg Gas & Go 344 E Market St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Shell 19325 Ruby Dr, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Sheetz 601 California Dr Ne, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Sunoco 42800 Creek View Plz, Ashburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.65 $ 3.15

7-Eleven 502 S King St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.17

Shell 602 E Market St, Leesburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.17

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.