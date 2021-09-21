Spring Hill diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.32

(SPRING HILL, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.32 in the greater Spring Hill area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Spring Hill area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.93, at Shell at 14195 Elgin Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Mobil at 6200 Commercial Way.

The average price across the greater Spring Hill area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 14195 Elgin Blvd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.36 $ 3.69 $ 2.93

Walmart Neighborhood Market 14338 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.54 $ 2.99

Mobil 1394 Commercial Way , Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

CITGO 478 Broad St, Masayrktown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

7-Eleven 13445 County Line Rd, Spring Hill

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.11

Mobil 75 Broad St, Masaryktown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.42 $ 3.64 $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.