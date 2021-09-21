Spring Hill diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.32
(SPRING HILL, FL) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.32 in the greater Spring Hill area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Spring Hill area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.93, at Shell at 14195 Elgin Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.25, listed at Mobil at 6200 Commercial Way.
The average price across the greater Spring Hill area was $3.15, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.36
$3.69
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.54
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.68
$3.11
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.42
$3.64
$3.11
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
