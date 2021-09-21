Price checks register College Station diesel price, cheapest station

(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Savings of as much as $0.49 per gallon on diesel were available in the College Station area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the College Station area went to Town & Country at 1381 N Texas Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.7 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 609 University Dr, the survey found:

The average price across the greater College Station area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Town & Country 1381 N Texas Ave, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.85 $ -- $ 2.70

H-E-B 1617 N Texas Ave, Bryan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.90 $ 3.19 $ 2.74

Rattler's 2050 Holleman Dr, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79 card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 1721 Texas Ave S, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 2.83

Valero 603 Harvey Rd, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.10 $ -- $ 2.83

Murphy USA 2220 Harvey Mitchell Pkwy, College Station

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.29 $ 2.83

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.