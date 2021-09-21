Price checks register College Station diesel price, cheapest station
(COLLEGE STATION, TX) Savings of as much as $0.49 per gallon on diesel were available in the College Station area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the College Station area went to Town & Country at 1381 N Texas Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.7 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 609 University Dr, the survey found:
The average price across the greater College Station area was $2.94, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.85
$--
$2.70
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.90
$3.19
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.24
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.10
$--
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.00
$3.29
$2.83
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
