Port Huron, MI

Check out these Port Huron homes on the market

Port Huron Bulletin
 4 days ago

(Port Huron, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Port Huron will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yhw4O_0c10Vs1l00

1422 15Th Street, Port Huron, 48060

2 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1927

MOVE IN READY RANCH IN Port Huron! HOME FEATURES INCLUDE 1+ CAR DETACHED GARAGE, BASEMENT, CENTRAL AIR, COVERED PORCH, DECK AND SO MUCH MORE! HOME HAS LOTS OF UPDATES AND IS PERFECTLY LOCATED NEAR HIGHWAYS, SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. THIS WILL NOT LAST LONG!

For open house information, contact Jeff Kakos, Hanging Gardens Real Estate LLC at 810-434-8005

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ORvED_0c10Vs1l00

6129 Twin Lakes Drive, Kimball, 48074

3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Lovely manufactured home. Features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, all appliances included plus lots of storage space. 1 car attached garage with opener and electric. Buyer to pay 6% Michigan Sales tax and any/all transfer fees. Very neat and clean throughout.

For open house information, contact Mike Toles, O'Connor Realty, Inc at 810-364-8700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ys8eh_0c10Vs1l00

4013 Aletha Lane, Port Huron, 48060

4 Beds 3 Baths | $354,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,100 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful & large 4 bedroom 3 full bath home in one of the most Gorgeous natural settings you will ever see. Two tier deck and court yard. Custom kitchen with built in Sub Zero refrigerator and Gagnon oven. Large walkout basement for entertaining. Formal dinning room with beautiful hardwood floors. Two natural fireplaces. Home setting is very private, surrounded by ravines with Black River frontage on one side the entire length of the property. Two lots combined for almost 2.5 acres. Two garages, very nice basement, huge deck and stairs to the river. Eagles, Mink, Deer Turkeys and much more. One owner since 1975.

For open house information, contact Justin Tibble, Reozom Real Estate Services at 810-987-1100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ykO7S_0c10Vs1l00

1975 Michigan Ave Avenue, Marysville, 48040

2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Condominium | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This is a second floor condo that has been updated and kitchen expanded. Offers large bedrooms, master has a vanity and walk in closet, all new interior doors, open concept kitchen, large laundry with storage, hardwood floors, enclosed porch with new windows, over looking St Clair river and Marysville golf course. Garage has a new roof paid in full. Lovely place to walk along the river front.

For open house information, contact Nadine Scahill, Realty Executives Home Towne at 810-982-1400

