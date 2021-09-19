CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tifton, GA

Check out these homes on the Tifton market now

Tifton News Beat
Tifton News Beat
 4 days ago

(Tifton, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tifton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GoC5t_0c10Vc9N00

401 Falcon Way, Tifton, 31794

3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Falcon Way, one of the newest phases of Cypress Ridge subdivision! The subdivision is located in a very convenient area of town. This home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Call for an in-person or virtual tour today.

For open house information, contact Jordan Pope, Century 21 Smith Branch & Pope, LLC. at 229-386-8737

Copyright © 2021 Tift Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRGA-133050)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215POP_0c10Vc9N00

463 Parker Rd, Tifton, 31794

3 Beds 3 Baths | $263,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful two story home on 3 Acres in the country. The front Foyer opens into a spacious Family room featuring a gas log Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, 9ft ceilings and wired with surround sound for your entertainment pleasure. Formal dining room also hardwood floors. A kitchen that is bright and cheery; a breakfast table area, Tiled floors, Oak Cabinets, & pantry. The Master Bedroom suite with walk in closet & Bath with separate jetted tub & separate Shower. Upstairs is two bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill full bath; walk-in closets; also the upstairs landing is large enough for a media nook. Outback is a Shop with garage door. Small Pond on the property. The driveway is shared with neighbor on rightside.

For open house information, contact Rose Cooksey, Century 21 Smith Branch & Pope, LLC. at 229-386-8737

Copyright © 2021 Tift Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRGA-133028)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m8Ava_0c10Vc9N00

2009 Marty Dr, Thomasville, 31793

4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great home in a great neighborhood. Located in Glenn Arvin/Wimbledon Estates and Jerger Elementary School District. This home has lots of features including inground pool, large storage building, and and sunroom off the back of the house. The Covered area in the back of the home is great for entertaining. The owner is installing a brand new liner in the pool before closing and also waiting on the painter to paint the inside of the home. Don't miss this opportunity. Call today for a private tour.

For open house information, contact Paxton Clark, Liberty Realty at 229-890-8062

Copyright © 2021 Moultrie Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MBORGA-909003)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M27YC_0c10Vc9N00

4901 Forest Lake Drive, Tifton, 31794

4 Beds 4 Baths | $539,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,928 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Wow. This is one of the most desired properties in one of Tifton's finest neighborhoods. Classic 2-story custom brick home on 2.94 acres with over 500 feet of waterfront. Fish, put in the jet ski, have your own beach, there's room to play ball, even room to practice your pitching wedge, have a garden. There's even enough room to ride your 4-wheeler. Large deck with great water views for relaxing and entertaining. This beautiful 3,928 sq ft 4 bedroom, 4 bath home has it all. Hardwood floors and tile downstairs, carpet and tile upstairs. The large master bedroom and bath is downstairs and opens out to the deck. Large living room with gas logs fireplace. Beautiful large kitchen and dining area with beautiful lake views. There are 2 inside stairways to the upstairs where you will find a large bonus/play room, 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, and an office/study. The “guest room” has its own private bath.

For open house information, contact Jordan Pope, Century 21 Smith Branch & Pope, LLC. at 229-386-8737

Copyright © 2021 Tift Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TBRGA-132933)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tifton, GA
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Tifton, GA
Real Estate
Tifton, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Ga#Falcon Way#Llc#Hardwood Floors#Oak Cabinets#Bath#Jack N Jill#Shop#Wimbledon Estates#Liberty Realty
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Tifton News Beat

Tifton News Beat

Tifton, GA
90
Followers
230
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tifton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy