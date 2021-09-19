Check out these homes on the Tifton market now

(Tifton, GA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Tifton. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

401 Falcon Way, Tifton, 31794 3 Beds 2 Baths | $205,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome to Falcon Way, one of the newest phases of Cypress Ridge subdivision! The subdivision is located in a very convenient area of town. This home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Call for an in-person or virtual tour today.

463 Parker Rd, Tifton, 31794 3 Beds 3 Baths | $263,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Beautiful two story home on 3 Acres in the country. The front Foyer opens into a spacious Family room featuring a gas log Fireplace, Hardwood Floors, 9ft ceilings and wired with surround sound for your entertainment pleasure. Formal dining room also hardwood floors. A kitchen that is bright and cheery; a breakfast table area, Tiled floors, Oak Cabinets, & pantry. The Master Bedroom suite with walk in closet & Bath with separate jetted tub & separate Shower. Upstairs is two bedrooms with a Jack-n-Jill full bath; walk-in closets; also the upstairs landing is large enough for a media nook. Outback is a Shop with garage door. Small Pond on the property. The driveway is shared with neighbor on rightside.

2009 Marty Dr, Thomasville, 31793 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,388 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Great home in a great neighborhood. Located in Glenn Arvin/Wimbledon Estates and Jerger Elementary School District. This home has lots of features including inground pool, large storage building, and and sunroom off the back of the house. The Covered area in the back of the home is great for entertaining. The owner is installing a brand new liner in the pool before closing and also waiting on the painter to paint the inside of the home. Don't miss this opportunity. Call today for a private tour.

4901 Forest Lake Drive, Tifton, 31794 4 Beds 4 Baths | $539,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,928 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Wow. This is one of the most desired properties in one of Tifton's finest neighborhoods. Classic 2-story custom brick home on 2.94 acres with over 500 feet of waterfront. Fish, put in the jet ski, have your own beach, there's room to play ball, even room to practice your pitching wedge, have a garden. There's even enough room to ride your 4-wheeler. Large deck with great water views for relaxing and entertaining. This beautiful 3,928 sq ft 4 bedroom, 4 bath home has it all. Hardwood floors and tile downstairs, carpet and tile upstairs. The large master bedroom and bath is downstairs and opens out to the deck. Large living room with gas logs fireplace. Beautiful large kitchen and dining area with beautiful lake views. There are 2 inside stairways to the upstairs where you will find a large bonus/play room, 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, and an office/study. The “guest room” has its own private bath.

