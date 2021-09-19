Check out these Tupelo homes on the market

(Tupelo, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Tupelo than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

795 Rye Road, Shannon, 38868 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Country living! Don't miss this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home situated on 2.96 acres in Pontotoc County. Offers 2 living areas, nice kitchen, spacious eating area with china cabinet (all appliances remain with the home), metal roof only 4 years old, separate car/boat shed & separate shop. All info subject to verification.

126 River Run, None, 38801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $284,750 | Single Family Residence | 2,145 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Proposed Construction. Photo is representative. Plans are subject to change. Taxes are estimated. Shady Oaks subdivision, Tupelo, Lee County, Tupelo Public Schools.

119 River Run, None, 38801 4 Beds 3 Baths | $284,200 | Single Family Residence | 2,145 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Proposed construction. The photo does not portray an existing structure but does indicate plans tentative for the property. Plans are subject to change. Taxes are estimated. Shady Oaks subdivision in Tupelo, Lee County, Tupelo Public Schools.

1412 Pinecrest Dr., Tupelo, 38804 4 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,005 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Newly updated home, in the heart of Tupelo. Large beautiful kitchen, that opens up to dinning room/ den. Home offers 4 br/2ba on 3,005 square feet. Nice large fenced in back yard.

