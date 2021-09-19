Great Falls-curious? These homes are on the market

(Great Falls, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Great Falls. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

158 Hawk Drive, Great Falls, 59404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,754 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This peaceful 3 bed, 2 bath country dream sports a beautiful landscaped yard and an 1,800 square foot walkout basement with endless potential. The vaulted ceilings and broad arched windows leave the house beaming, and visitors in awe. This sprawling gem won't last long, so schedule a showing soon! BTVA, BATVA

805 7Th Avenue North, Great Falls, 59401 6 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,222 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Charming retreat in the heart of Great Falls. 6 welcoming bedrooms (1 non-conforming), 2.5 meticulous bathrooms, and 3 separate living areas all minutes away from the city's most beautiful locations. This home has been lovingly updated and offers so much new: roof, floors, paint, windows, doors, furnace, A/C, appliances, toilets, and more. Truly move in ready! Home is owned & listed by Kelsey Clement.

200 Old Us Hwy 91, Ulm, 59485 3 Beds 2 Baths | $538,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,387 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Wide open space to make your own oasis. Close to hunting, fishing and river activities. Two acres, 2 homes. Your main house and a guest dwelling. Several outbuildings and a large shop area. RV parking. Could also be an investment property for one or both homes. You decide. Both homes are currently occupied by renters.

2126 3Rd Avenue North, Great Falls, 59401 4 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,820 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Sitting on a lovely corner lot is this wonderful gem. With over 2800 square feet, there is plenty of room to spread out and relax. This wonderfully remodeled home features a sunroom, library, 2 fireplaces, main floor laundry, over-sized 2-car garage and large windows that make this home so bright and airy. The fenced yard on both sides allows for plenty of room to play, garden, fiddle or romp. Add to that the extensive amount of storage spaces and there is no place like home. Make THIS home you next best place.

