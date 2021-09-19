CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Great Falls, MT

Great Falls-curious? These homes are on the market

Great Falls News Beat
Great Falls News Beat
 4 days ago

(Great Falls, MT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Great Falls. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QuLYM_0c10QNzx00

158 Hawk Drive, Great Falls, 59404

3 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,754 Square Feet | Built in 1994

This peaceful 3 bed, 2 bath country dream sports a beautiful landscaped yard and an 1,800 square foot walkout basement with endless potential. The vaulted ceilings and broad arched windows leave the house beaming, and visitors in awe. This sprawling gem won't last long, so schedule a showing soon! BTVA, BATVA

For open house information, contact Jon Calvert, eXp Realty, LLC at 406-272-5357

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22112737)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RfiBm_0c10QNzx00

805 7Th Avenue North, Great Falls, 59401

6 Beds 3 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,222 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Charming retreat in the heart of Great Falls. 6 welcoming bedrooms (1 non-conforming), 2.5 meticulous bathrooms, and 3 separate living areas all minutes away from the city's most beautiful locations. This home has been lovingly updated and offers so much new: roof, floors, paint, windows, doors, furnace, A/C, appliances, toilets, and more. Truly move in ready! Home is owned & listed by Kelsey Clement.

For open house information, contact Kelsey Nicole Clement, Keller Williams Northern Montana Realty at 406-770-3674

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22114231)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvmHM_0c10QNzx00

200 Old Us Hwy 91, Ulm, 59485

3 Beds 2 Baths | $538,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,387 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Wide open space to make your own oasis. Close to hunting, fishing and river activities. Two acres, 2 homes. Your main house and a guest dwelling. Several outbuildings and a large shop area. RV parking. Could also be an investment property for one or both homes. You decide. Both homes are currently occupied by renters.

For open house information, contact Joseph McKenney, Keller Williams Northern Montana Realty at 406-770-3674

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22109194)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36vU6F_0c10QNzx00

2126 3Rd Avenue North, Great Falls, 59401

4 Beds 2 Baths | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,820 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Sitting on a lovely corner lot is this wonderful gem. With over 2800 square feet, there is plenty of room to spread out and relax. This wonderfully remodeled home features a sunroom, library, 2 fireplaces, main floor laundry, over-sized 2-car garage and large windows that make this home so bright and airy. The fenced yard on both sides allows for plenty of room to play, garden, fiddle or romp. Add to that the extensive amount of storage spaces and there is no place like home. Make THIS home you next best place.

For open house information, contact Amber Corrow-Scott, Keller Williams Northern Montana Realty at 406-770-3674

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22113527)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Great Falls, MT
Business
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Local
Montana Business
City
Great Falls, MT
Great Falls, MT
Real Estate
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

U.S. suspends use of mounted Border Patrol units in Del Rio, Texas

The Biden administration has demobilized units of Border Patrol agents on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, following controversy over the tactics they employed recently to disperse Haitian migrants, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced Thursday. "We have ceased the use of the horse patrol in Del Rio temporarily," a...
DEL RIO, TX
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mt#Exp Realty#Llc
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls News Beat

Great Falls, MT
127
Followers
257
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Great Falls News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy