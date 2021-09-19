Check out these homes on the Spofford market now

(Spofford, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Spofford. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

600 N Fort St, Brackettville, 78832 2 Beds 2 Baths | $187,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Located on 3 lots in Brackettville proper, this beautiful & newly renovated house is ready to be called HOME by its new owners. Fully fenced all around, a very large 3 car-carport that could store an RV and an attached laundry room are just a few things that make this home unique and desirable. The entire home has new paint, flooring & light fixtures through out. The front patio has been closed in and has added a great office space or play room for the kids. Enjoy bar-b-ques and family gatherings under the shade of your red oaks & pecan trees on either two of the cement slabs located inside the very large fenced in backyard. You wont want to miss the charmer!!

For open house information, contact Emily Santellano, Keller Williams Starr Realty at 830-261-1970

169 Bliss, Brackettville, 78832 4 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Mobile Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with an open floor plan, beautiful wood floors and spacious bedrooms is a great option for those needing more space! This remodeled mobile home sits on a beautiful double lot with a workshop, storage shed and covered parking. The home backs to green space which gives you plenty of views of the many deer, turkey and other wildlife. The neighborhood is quiet, centrally located, and has easy access to the many amenities offered in Fort Clark Springs. Call Listing Agent Kimberly Munoz for more information.

For open house information, contact Kimberly Munoz, Hometown Realty at 830-768-2980

357 Cowboy Spur, Brackettville, 78832 2 Beds 1 Bath | $174,900 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2020

LIVE OFF THE GRID ON THIS AMAZING HUNTING PROPERTY! Last picture is of current water level - WATER in this area, during this time of year! This property is absolutely perfect to use as a hunting retreat, or to just live away from it all! Amazing hunting with huge white tail, or hunt exotics year round - Axis, Gemsbok, etc. Buy now and be ready to go for hunting season this fall! Perfectly situated between two huge ranches - one 8800 acres and one 25,000 acres! Beautiful seasonal creek on the property as well - it has everything you'd need. Entire cabin has spray foam insulation, brand new laminate floor, gorgeous woodwork throughout. Full bath with shower, two bedrooms, kitchen and living area. Wood burning stove, propane cooktop in kitchen. Hole has been dug for septic. 8700 W generator, all plumbing is done and fed by a 250 gallon holding tank. 4 wheeler conveys with the sale! Buyer must verify all measurements and school district.

For open house information, contact Cindy Dirck, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431