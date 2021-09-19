House hunt Crane: See what’s on the market now

(Crane, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Crane. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1608 Horsehead, Crane, 79731 3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,709 Square Feet | Built in 1987

FANTASTIC HOME RECENT TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. LOTS OF GREAT STORAGE. LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOVELY DINNING ROOM HOME READY TO GO!

303 E 20Th St, Crane, 79731 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,963 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage & carport home is simply immaculate. This house has too may upgrades to list them all, but you will enjoy the large living room, along with all the space it has to offer. Call your Realtor today to see this fantastic property.

100 Lena, Crane, 79731 3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,161 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great property located on quiet street close to hospital hardware store and grocery store. Property includes a second unit; 900 square feet, one bedroom, one bath, with attached carport. Has its own electric meter and is connected to main gas and water lines.

