Crane, TX

House hunt Crane: See what's on the market now

Crane Post
Crane Post
 4 days ago

(Crane, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Crane. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01zT8w_0c108xnM00

1608 Horsehead, Crane, 79731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,709 Square Feet | Built in 1987

FANTASTIC HOME RECENT TILE FLOORING THROUGHOUT. LOTS OF GREAT STORAGE. LARGE KITCHEN WITH LOVELY DINNING ROOM HOME READY TO GO!

For open house information, contact Arlene Dominguez, Strait A Real Estate at 432-652-8981

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-122995)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Unwa6_0c108xnM00

303 E 20Th St, Crane, 79731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,963 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 1 car garage & carport home is simply immaculate. This house has too may upgrades to list them all, but you will enjoy the large living room, along with all the space it has to offer. Call your Realtor today to see this fantastic property.

For open house information, contact Arlene Dominguez, Strait A Real Estate at 432-652-8981

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-123461)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cJgQ7_0c108xnM00

100 Lena, Crane, 79731

3 Beds 2 Baths | $359,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,161 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Great property located on quiet street close to hospital hardware store and grocery store. Property includes a second unit; 900 square feet, one bedroom, one bath, with attached carport. Has its own electric meter and is connected to main gas and water lines.

For open house information, contact Gena Norvell, Crane Realty at 432-558-2141

Copyright © 2021 Odessa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBORTX-123693)

Crane Post

Crane Post

Crane, TX
ABOUT

With Crane Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

