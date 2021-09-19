CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroud, OK

Top homes for sale in Stroud

 4 days ago

(Stroud, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stroud will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fuxbX_0c107wfA00

355932 E 970 Road, Prague, 74079

1 Bed 1 Bath | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2020

This Smooth rolling 65 acres is a do it all piece. Starting with the 30X50 metal building of which 600 square feet is finished out with an open concept studio/lodge, and the remaining 900 is an insulated shop with 2 overheads. 3 phase electric is located on HWY 99 as well. All built in the last 2 years. Gentle rolling hills with split fields, hard timber lines, 2 stocked ponds, all weather spring, cross fence and bottom land can accommodate both recreation and or livestock. The deer & hogs roam in and out of the property making for excellent hunting opportunities. The land is gentle for working with native and Bermuda grasses already rooted. Whether one is looking for a primary residence, additional cattle land, or an awesome hunting getaway this property could fit the bill. Private showings available.

For open house information, contact Marshall Alsip, Premier Realty LLC at 918-968-2575

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-957034)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MmUvV_0c107wfA00

622 E Main Street, Stroud, 74079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $73,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Classic 2 story Colonial/bungalow home on Rt 66 in Stroud. Located close to the new Stroud school and downtown. The home has 3 common area rooms downstairs with one of them being an optional 4th bedroom. Nice back yard area with shade and fencing. Seller put a new roof on in 2018. Cute little home; with a little work it could be a gem.

For open house information, contact Marshall Alsip, Premier Realty LLC at 918-968-2575

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-975728)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uInnX_0c107wfA00

351775 E 860 Road, Stroud, 74079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2001

3 bed 2 bath mobile on 20 acres MOL to be determined by survey. 20 acres is mostly open and seller will fence the property with acceptable offer. The east property line will be the middle of the creek. The property has well and septic and have been told that rural water is available at the road.

For open house information, contact Amy Miller, RE/MAX Realty Plus Inc at 405-258-0857

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-976114)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43HwOI_0c107wfA00

912 N 2Nd Avenue, Stroud, 74079

2 Beds 1 Bath | $74,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,020 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming home in ideal location just a block from Stroud School's amenities! This adorable home offers a spacious master bedroom with sitting area, a second bedroom, an updated bath and kitchen, as well as a spacious laundry and mud room! Combine the updated plumbing and CH&A With the quaint covered porch and original hardwood floors you get all the charm with all the peace of mind! Schedule today!!!

For open house information, contact Johnna Plunkett, Premier Realty LLC at 405-258-1324

Copyright © 2021 MLSOK, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OCMAROK-959942)

