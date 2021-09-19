Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Lumberton

(LUMBERTON, NC) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Lumberton area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.69 per gallon to $3.02, with an average price of $2.91 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Lumberton area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Lumberton area appeared to be at BP, at 1906 Carthage Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday:

BP 1906 Carthage Rd, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.92 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ -- card card $ 3.02 $ 3.32 $ 3.62 $ --

BP 2801 N Roberts Ave, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Shell 5030 Fayetteville Rd, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 100 Wintergreen Dr, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.12

Sun-Do 41 Kenric Dr, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ --

Dobb's Place 2806 W 5Th St, Lumberton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.05 $ 3.50 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Billy Cox Grocery at 9108 Nc-41 N. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.