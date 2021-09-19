Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Jackson
(JACKSON, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Jackson area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jackson area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.02 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2255 Us-412.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.02
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 2106 S Highland. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
