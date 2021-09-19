Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Jackson

(JACKSON, TN) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Jackson area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.33 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Jackson area was $2.86 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $3.02 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Exxon, at 2255 Us-412.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 2255 Us-412, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1450 Hollywood Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1974 N Highland Ave, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fast Fuel 398 N Parkway, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1929 Us-45 Bypass, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

BP 2268 Hollywood Dr, Jackson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Mobil at 2106 S Highland. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.