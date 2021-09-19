Analysis shows most expensive gas in Saint Joseph

(SAINT JOSEPH, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Saint Joseph?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Saint Joseph area was $2.78 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.69 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Saint Joseph area appeared to be at Casey's, at 2172 Hwy 36.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's 2172 Hwy 36, Wathena

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Bucky's 4215 S. Highway 169, St. Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.10 $ -- $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 4601 S Leonard Rd, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.22 card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.27

Sinclair 1525 Saint Joseph Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.79

BP 841 S 22Nd St, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ --

Casey's 2332 S 22Nd St, Saint Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Rivermart at 320 Edmond St. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.69 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.