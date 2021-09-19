High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Manchester as of Sunday

(MANCHESTER, NH) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Manchester area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Manchester area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Z1 Xpress, at 4 Tower Ln.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Manchester area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Z1 Xpress 4 Tower Ln, Goffstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Mobil 210 Eddy Rd, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 245 Eddy Rd, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Gulf 21 Main St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 1019 2Nd St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Shell 1932 S Willow St, Manchester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.49 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Budget Gas at 445 S Willow St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.