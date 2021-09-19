High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Manchester as of Sunday
(MANCHESTER, NH) If you’re paying more than $3.03 for gas in the Manchester area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.42 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Manchester area was $3.03 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Z1 Xpress, at 4 Tower Ln.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Manchester area that as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.69
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.49
$3.79
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.75
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.49
$3.75
$3.09
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Budget Gas at 445 S Willow St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
