Analysis shows most expensive gas in Santa Barbara

(SANTA BARBARA, CA) Gas prices vary across the Santa Barbara area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.99 per gallon to $4.99, with an average price of $4.25 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Santa Barbara area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Santa Barbara area appeared to be at The Village Service Station, at 1476 E Valley Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Santa Barbara area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

The Village Service Station 1476 E Valley Rd, Montecito

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.99 $ 5.15 $ 5.29 $ 4.99

Chevron 1085 Coast Village Rd, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.85 $ -- $ 4.49

Mobil 402 W Mission St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.63 $ -- $ 4.93 $ --

Chevron 115 S La Cumbre Rd, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ 4.89 $ -- card card $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ 4.89 $ --

Mobil 4801 Hollister Ave, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ --

Chevron 401 W Montecito St, Santa Barbara

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ -- card card $ 4.55 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Summit at 8 S Milpas St. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.