Analysis shows most expensive gas in Stroud

(STROUD, OK) Gas prices vary across the Stroud area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.17 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.66 per gallon to $2.83, with an average price of $2.76 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Stroud area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Phillips 66, at Midway Turner Tpke.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Stroud area that as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 Midway Turner Tpke, Stroud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ 3.25 $ -- card card $ 2.83 $ -- $ 3.25 $ 2.85

Phillips 66 712 N 8Th Ave, Stroud

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to WMS Express at 821 W Main St. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.66 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.