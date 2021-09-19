Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Boardman

(BOARDMAN, OR) Are you paying too much for gas in Boardman?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Boardman area was $3.57 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.57 to $3.59 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Boardman area appeared to be at Chevron, at 101 N Main St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Boardman area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 101 N Main St, Boardman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.79 $ 3.69

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sinclair at 100 N Main St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.57 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.