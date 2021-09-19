CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee Village, AR

Paying too much for gas Cherokee Village? Analysis shows most expensive station

Cherokee Village Times
Cherokee Village Times
 4 days ago
(CHEROKEE VILLAGE, AR) Are you paying too much for gas in Cherokee Village?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $2.75, with an average price of $2.74 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Cherokee Village area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Casey's, at 1531 Highway 62412.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

Casey's

1531 Highway 62412, Cherokee Village
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.30
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 105 Us-62 W. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village Times

Cherokee Village, AR
