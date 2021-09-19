Don’t overpay for gas in Truth Or Consequences: Analysis shows most expensive station
(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Truth Or Consequences?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Truth Or Consequences area ranged from $3.04 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Truth Or Consequences area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2200 N Date St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.64
$3.94
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 704 S Broadway St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0