Truth Or Consequences, NM

Don’t overpay for gas in Truth Or Consequences: Analysis shows most expensive station

Truth Or Consequences Journal
 4 days ago
(TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES, NM) Are you paying too much for gas in Truth Or Consequences?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.20 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Truth Or Consequences area ranged from $3.04 per gallon to $3.24, with an average price of $3.17 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Truth Or Consequences area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2200 N Date St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron

2200 N Date St, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.24
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

424 E 3Rd Ave, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.19

Marathon

507 S Broadway St, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Circle K

914 N Date St, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.64
$3.94
$--

Shell

1910 N Date St, Truth or Consequences
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

Marathon

719 S Broadway St, Williamsburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 704 S Broadway St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.04 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

