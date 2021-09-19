Where’s the most expensive gas in Warsaw?

(WARSAW, VA) Gas prices vary across the Warsaw area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Warsaw area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.87 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at 7-Eleven, at 6546 Richmond Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Warsaw area that as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

7-Eleven 6546 Richmond Rd, Warsaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Shell 5088 Richmond Rd, Warsaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Sunoco 6632 Richmond Rd, Warsaw

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.97

Exxon 224 Queen St, Tappahannock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Sunoco 102 Church Ln, Tappahannock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

Parker 801 Church Ln, Tappahannock

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.49 $ 3.59 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to CITGO at 928 Church Ln. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.