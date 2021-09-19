Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Monahans
(MONAHANS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Monahans?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Monahans area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 310 S Main Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.45
$--
$3.15
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Texaco at 2113 S Stockton Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
