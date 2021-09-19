Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Oxnard

(OXNARD, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.32 for gas in the Oxnard area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.94 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.85 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.32 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Oxnard area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Oxnard area appeared to be at Chevron, at 9460 Telephone Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 9460 Telephone Rd, Ventura

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ -- card card $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ --

Chevron 877 S Ventura Rd , Oxnard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.29 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.39

Chevron 6762 Northbank Dr, Ventura

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.59

Shell 2440 S Victoria Ave, Ventura

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.89 $ 4.39

Chevron 2199 S Victoria Ave, Ventura

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.49

76 1121 S Victoria Ave, Ventura

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.75 $ 4.85 $ 4.35

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Silvas Oil Co. at 6417 Ventura Blvd. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.