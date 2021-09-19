Are you overpaying for gas in Honolulu? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(HONOLULU, HI) If you’re paying more than $3.98 for gas in the Honolulu area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.65 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Honolulu area was $3.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.49 to $4.14 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 520 Ward Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 520 Ward Ave, Kaka'ako

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.14 $ 4.45 $ 4.77 $ 5.05

Shell 1115 Mccully St, Mo'ili'ili

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ 4.42 $ 4.74 $ 4.32

Texaco 3541 Harding Ave, Kaimuki

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ 4.34 $ 4.56 $ --

76 3608 Harding Ave, Kaimuki

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ 4.44 $ 4.66 $ --

Aloha 1451 10Th Ave, Palolo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.11 $ 4.36 $ 4.66 $ 4.19

76 3236 Wai'Alae Ave, Kaimuki

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.10 $ 4.30 $ 4.58 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 520 Alakawa St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.49 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.