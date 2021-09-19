Are you overpaying for gas in Miami? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(MIAMI, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Miami area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Miami area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Miami area appeared to be at Texaco, at 2721 Nw 42Nd Ave.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Miami area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.79
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$--
$3.89
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.69
$3.89
$3.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$3.63
$3.83
$3.59
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 720 Sw 2Nd Ave . As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
