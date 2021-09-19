Are you overpaying for gas in Miami? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(MIAMI, FL) If you’re paying more than $3.05 for gas in the Miami area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.80 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Miami area ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.05 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Miami area appeared to be at Texaco, at 2721 Nw 42Nd Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Miami area that as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

Texaco 2721 Nw 42Nd Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Exxon 1840 Alton Rd, Miami Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1245 Sw 2Nd Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ --

Shell 401 Sw 8Th St, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Shell 5402 Biscayne Blvd, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 3.49

Shell 2000 Ne 2Nd Ave, Miami

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.59

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Chevron at 720 Sw 2Nd Ave . As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.