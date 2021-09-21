CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Marlboro, MD

Prince George’s County Police Charges Suspect in Domestic-Related Murder in Upper Marlboro

 9 days ago

PGCPD

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit charged a suspect in connection with a domestic-related murder in Upper Marlboro. The suspect is 38-year-old Dionte Sims of the 12400 block of Cecily Court in Upper Marlboro. The victim is his fiancé, 39-year-old Dina Taylor of Upper Marlboro.

On September 16, 2021, at approximately 2:20 am, officers responded to the 12400 block of Cecily Court for the report of domestic-related shooting. Once on scene, officers located the victim outside in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect barricaded himself inside his residence for several hours prior to be taken into custody by officers. The preliminary investigation revealed Sims shot the victim during an argument. Sims also fired a gun at officers who responded to the scene. He has admitted to shooting Taylor and firing a weapon at officers.

Sims is charged with first and second degree murder. He is also charged with attempted 1st degree murder of two officers. He is in the custody of the Department of Corrections on a no-bond status.

