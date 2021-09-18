Top stories trending in Ironwood
USDA seeks volunteer applicants for Ottawa National Forest advisory committee
IRONWOOD — The Ottawa National Forest is currently seeking volunteers to serve on a federal Resource Advisory Committee. The purpose of the RAC is to make recommendations on the use and expenditure of available Secure Rural Schools Title II funds through projects proposed by counties and other interested parties. These funds cannot be utilized until the RAC is formed and makes recommendations on how to utilize the available funds. Read more
Rita Ann (Lesco) Searle
HURLEY, Wis. - Rita Ann (Lesco) Searle, 90, of Ironwood, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, at the Villa Maria Health and Rehabilitation Center in Hurley. Rita was born on July 26, 1931, the daughter of Joseph and Josephine (Cvengros) Lesco. She was the only child but... Read more
City by City: Wisconsin, Ironwood, Ely
David Lee Oja
ROCHESTER, Minn. - David Lee Oja, 64, a lifelong resident of Ironwood, Michigan, died unexpectedly on Sept. 9, 2021, from complications of open-heart surgery at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. David was born on Jan. 26, 1957, in Ironwood to Edwin and Sylvia (Siirila) Oja. He graduated from Luther... Read more
