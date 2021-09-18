CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baker City, OR

Live events Baker City — what’s coming up

Baker City Digest
Baker City Digest
 6 days ago

(BAKER CITY, OR) Baker City is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Baker City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TAGYp_0c0KJ41U00

BHS Class ’22 Rummage Sale

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 2600 East St, Baker City, OR

Please contact Farrah Chastain if you have questions about this event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cMQsh_0c0KJ41U00

Hiring Event for Correctional Officers

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: One University Blvd, La Grande, OR

Join us for a ONE-DAY Hiring Fair in La Grande for Correctional Officers at Eastern Oregon Correctional Institution located in Umatilla, Oregon! Friday, September 24, 2021 • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18pveJ_0c0KJ41U00

PIONEER PERFORMANCES W/ JOHN DESHLER'S TUNES TOUR COMBO

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 1723 Madison St, Baker City, OR

Pioneer Performances in the Park with JOHN DESHLER S TUNES TOUR COMBO -- Great American Songbook

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CGizg_0c0KJ41U00

Celebration of Life for David Coughlin

Baker City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 2801 Indiana Ave, Baker City, OR

View David Coughlin's obituary, send flowers and sign the guestbook.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h8qmj_0c0KJ41U00

Discover After School Program

La Grande, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Address: 1006 Penn Ave, La Grande, OR

Discover After School is an after-school program set within neighborhood parks where youth choose activities like sculpting, journaling, and scientific explorations to discover the stories of...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baker City, OR
City
La Grande, OR
Baker City, OR
Government
State
Indiana State
Local
Oregon Government
La Grande, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Entertainment
Baker City, OR
Obituaries
State
Oregon State
City
Umatilla, OR
La Grande, OR
Obituaries
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Live Events#Pioneer Performances#Discover After School
Baker City Digest

Baker City Digest

Baker City, OR
49
Followers
226
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Baker City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy