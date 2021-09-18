CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portage, WI

Portage calendar: What's coming up

Portage Times
Portage Times
 6 days ago

(PORTAGE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Portage calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Portage:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37jjmk_0c0KH45u00

The Golf Course Equipment Online Only Auction

Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1303 Wauona Trail, Portage, WI

Hamele Auction is having Furniture, Housewares, & Hunting Online Only Auction in Portage WI on Sep 30, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21Buwe_0c0KH45u00

Epic Nerf Wars

Portage, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 226 West Slifer Street, Portage, WI 53901

InCourage hosts Epic Nerf Wars is a family-friendly event designed to bring families together to play!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wgxCX_0c0KH45u00

Portage Farmers' Market

Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 104 W Cook St, Portage, WI

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May - October, 2021Thursdays, 12:00pm - 5:00pm Location: Commerce Plaza in downtown Portage (corner of Hwy 16 33)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MFB4n_0c0KH45u00

St. Vincent de Paul Free Clinic

Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

St. Vincent de Paul offers a Free clinic every Wednesday from 8a-Noon in the lower level of the Wilz Drug building at 140 E. Cook St. in Portage. Doctors and nurses are available at no cost. The...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35clRx_0c0KH45u00

1830's Living History Day at Agency House

Portage, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1490 Agency House Rd, Portage, WI

Have you ever wondered how people entertained themselves on a remote corner of the frontier? Find out at our Living History Day! Discover the amusements of times gone by and participate as you...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portage, WI
Portage, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living History#Auction
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Portage Times

Portage Times

Portage, WI
39
Followers
228
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Portage Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy