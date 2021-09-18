Punxsutawney calendar: Coming events

(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) Punxsutawney is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Punxsutawney:

Foothills Horse and Pony Association Open Horse Show Dayton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1249 PA-839, Dayton, PA

Foothills Horse and Pony Association (FHPA) is a local non-profit, family-oriented horse club that holds open horse shows at the Dayton Fairgrounds in Dayton, Pennsylvania

2021 Ah'Tic Chapter Conservation Banquet -NEW DATE Reynoldsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1017 Reynoldsville-Falls Creek Rd, Reynoldsville, PA

Join us for a night of fundraising as we continue to support conservation in Pennsylvania’s Elk Country. The night is sure to bring fun and excitement with raffles, games, silent auction and a...

Fall Daze Reynoldsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

3 Rivers Junglists and PLUR Kingdom are coming together to bring you another fun filled weekend at the Rave Cave ❣ Come on out for a fun time filled with Fall Magic , Music and More ❣ September...

BLINGO 2021 Designer Purse & Cash Bingo Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 238 E Mahoning St, Punxsutawney, PA

Explore all upcoming bingo events in Punxsutawney, find information & tickets for upcoming bingo events happening in Punxsutawney.

The Matt Barranti Band Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Music and more! You may also like the following events from The Matt Barranti Band