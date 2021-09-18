CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Punxsutawney, PA

Punxsutawney calendar: Coming events

Punxsutawney News Watch
Punxsutawney News Watch
 6 days ago

(PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA) Punxsutawney is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Punxsutawney:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tDuXC_0c0KGpnz00

Foothills Horse and Pony Association Open Horse Show

Dayton, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 1249 PA-839, Dayton, PA

Foothills Horse and Pony Association (FHPA) is a local non-profit, family-oriented horse club that holds open horse shows at the Dayton Fairgrounds in Dayton, Pennsylvania

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QTAfb_0c0KGpnz00

2021 Ah'Tic Chapter Conservation Banquet -NEW DATE

Reynoldsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1017 Reynoldsville-Falls Creek Rd, Reynoldsville, PA

Join us for a night of fundraising as we continue to support conservation in Pennsylvania’s Elk Country. The night is sure to bring fun and excitement with raffles, games, silent auction and a...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H1B0u_0c0KGpnz00

Fall Daze

Reynoldsville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

3 Rivers Junglists and PLUR Kingdom are coming together to bring you another fun filled weekend at the Rave Cave ❣ Come on out for a fun time filled with Fall Magic , Music and More ❣ September...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Sc2TE_0c0KGpnz00

BLINGO 2021 Designer Purse & Cash Bingo

Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 238 E Mahoning St, Punxsutawney, PA

Explore all upcoming bingo events in Punxsutawney, find information & tickets for upcoming bingo events happening in Punxsutawney.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KyhAD_0c0KGpnz00

The Matt Barranti Band

Punxsutawney, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Music and more! You may also like the following events from The Matt Barranti Band

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Covid booster shots are rolling out. What does that mean for you?

Health care workers, teachers and other essential personnel have been among the hardest hit by Covid-19 and should qualify for a vaccine booster shot — despite a lack of robust evidence that they need a third dose to protect them against severe disease, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Punxsutawney, PA
Punxsutawney, PA
Government
City
Dayton, PA
CBS News

Kamala Harris' appearance on "The View" delayed by co-hosts' positive COVID-19 tests

Vice President Kamala Harris' appearance on ABC's "The View" Friday morning was delayed when two of the show's co-hosts tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before the interview. "The View's" Joy Behar told viewers Friday that her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, both fully vaccinated against COVID-19, contracted "breakthrough" infections....
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Trump aides, allies to testify

A congressional committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol issued subpoenas to some of former President Donald Trump's closest advisers. The committee subpoenaed former White House strategist Steve Bannon, former White House chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former social media director Dan Scavino and the former chief of staff to Trump's Defense secretary, Kashyap Patel.
POTUS
The Hill

Grassley announces reelection bid

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Friday announced that he's running for reelection in 2022, seeking an eighth term in the upper chamber. Grassley made the announcement on Twitter at 4 a.m., with a GIF of him going out for a morning run. "It’s 4 a.m. in Iowa so I’m running....
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

California utility PG&E charged with manslaughter in deadly 2020 wildfire

Pacific Gas & Electric was charged Friday with manslaughter and other crimes after its equipment sparked a Northern California wildfire that killed four people and destroyed hundreds of homes last year, prosecutors said. It is the latest legal action against the nation's largest utility, which pleaded guilty last year to 84 counts of involuntary manslaughter in a 2018 blaze ignited by its long-neglected electrical grid that devastated the town of Paradise and became the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Horse#Pony Association#Fhpa#Elk Country
The Hill

Biden does not plan to shield Trump docs in Jan. 6 probe

President Biden has determined that he does not plan to assert executive privilege to shield Trump-era documents sought by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. “We take this matter incredibly seriously. The president has already concluded that it would not...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Punxsutawney News Watch

Punxsutawney News Watch

Punxsutawney, PA
51
Followers
190
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Punxsutawney News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy