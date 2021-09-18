Coming soon: Rochelle events

(ROCHELLE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Rochelle calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Rochelle area:

BRANDT Farm Equipment Online Auctions Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 361 IL-38, Rochelle, IL

View BRANDT Farm Equipment Online Auctions at AuctionTime.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.

Hang 10 Trio at Chana Tap for Breeden’s Benifit Chana, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Join Hang 10 Trio for a great cause to help Breeden! Great time to listen to some music, eat some food, have drinks and have some fun on a Saturday Afternoon! Also check out other Nonprofit Events...

Back to Church Sunday Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Sunday September 19th 10am is Back To Church Sunday! Special music and also a childrens message by Ricky T and Jerry, and we will have a cookout following the service.Hope to see you there!

Latin Dance Party Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Address: 200 N Washington St, Rochelle, IL

Come join us and celebrate Latin Heritage month at Fuzions featuring our in house DJ NiteKap spinnin our your favorite Latin hits!!!!

CSC Night Jumps Rochelle, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1207 E Gurler Rd, Rochelle, IL

Come join us at CSC for a great day of FREE Coaching! You heard us right! Our great group of mentors and instructors are hosting a day of coaching 3-Way RW at CSC! "Solo Looking to Build" is a...