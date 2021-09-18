Coming soon: Rochelle events
(ROCHELLE, IL) Live events are lining up on the Rochelle calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Rochelle area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 361 IL-38, Rochelle, IL
View BRANDT Farm Equipment Online Auctions at AuctionTime.com. Sort by lot #, time remaining, manufacturer, model, year, VIN, and location. Page 1 of 1.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Join Hang 10 Trio for a great cause to help Breeden! Great time to listen to some music, eat some food, have drinks and have some fun on a Saturday Afternoon! Also check out other Nonprofit Events...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Sunday September 19th 10am is Back To Church Sunday! Special music and also a childrens message by Ricky T and Jerry, and we will have a cookout following the service.Hope to see you there!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Address: 200 N Washington St, Rochelle, IL
Come join us and celebrate Latin Heritage month at Fuzions featuring our in house DJ NiteKap spinnin our your favorite Latin hits!!!!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM
Address: 1207 E Gurler Rd, Rochelle, IL
Come join us at CSC for a great day of FREE Coaching! You heard us right! Our great group of mentors and instructors are hosting a day of coaching 3-Way RW at CSC! "Solo Looking to Build" is a...
Comments / 0