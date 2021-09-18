Hot Springs Village events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE, AR) Live events are lining up on the Hot Springs Village calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Hot Springs Village:

Shamanic Sound Certification Training Level 1

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 52 Rubi Circle, Hot Springs, AR 71909

Experience Sound Healing and Shamanic Sound learning Gongs, Drums, Tibetan and Crystal Bowls

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 100 Ponderosa Way, Hot Springs Village, AR

Meeting Room: Room 110 Contact:Barbi Mirenda, Office Manager501-922-0404 Click Here For Registration

HSV AWL Girls Gotta Howl

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

SAVE THE DATE! Girls Gotta Howl returns on September 21! Tickets go on sale August 16! We encourage you to get your tickets early as this event sells out quickly!

Tai-Chi – McAuley Senior Center

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 5010 AR-7, Hot Springs Village, AR

Tai Chi is an evidence based program with gentle movement exercise to increase balance and enhance overall well-being.

Amie Bishop

Hot Springs Village, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 220 Minorca Rd, Hot Springs Village, AR

Amie Bishop, Featuring Adam Merriott, Dan Schoultz & Darin Williams. Amie has been nominated for Arkansas Rock Band of the Year 2021, Best Vocalist of the Year 2020, Best of the Best Hot Springs...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABOUT

With Hot Springs Village Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

