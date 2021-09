A couple of days ago we saw the new trailer for the remake of West side history Directed by Steven Spielberg. Advancement based his montage on the famous theme Tonight and made us vibrate towards the epic, thanks to incredible technical and artistic display who seems to have created King Midas of Hollywood for this renewed musical. The fine hand of the filmmaker creating products that work both at the box office and with the response of international critics leads to possibly be a favorite in several categories to the golden statuettes to be held in March 2022. But in case this expected premise is not enough, Stephen Sondeheim, the original composer of the stage musical on which the film is based has praised the new adaptation.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO