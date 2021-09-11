Check out these homes for sale in Altus now

(Altus, OK) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Altus. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

305 S Mockingbird Drive, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,775 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Great Home for a great Price! The home has 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, 2 Car Garage & has 1775 Sq feet. Brick home in a nice well-established neighborhood. Open floor plan allowing a lot of options....2 Dining areas, 2 Living areas or even an Office space. Family room has a white wash brick wood burning fireplace & French doors leading to the covered patio. Kitchen has black & stainless appliances including a dishwasher & built in range & oven. Replacement windows. Roof only 2 years old. Cedar pillars on large covered front porch. Low maintenance on the exterior...Brick & Siding. Laminate flooring through out except for the baths. Large laundry room with lots of storage space. Call for an appointment to view today!

1013 Avalon Drive, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,867 Square Feet | Built in 2021

1040 E Liveoak Street, Altus, 73521 4 Beds 2 Baths | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,597 Square Feet | Built in 1960

This recent remodeled, 4 bedroom 2 bath is a must see! Open living room area leading into large kitchen. Split floor plan with two guest bedrooms and a full bath on one side and one guest bedroom and primary bedroom located on the other side. All bedrooms are good size with great closet space. Recent update include remodeled bathrooms, new windows and ceramic flooring. Additional features are carpeted bedrooms, gas fireplace, attached two car garage. Property is sold in "as-is" condition.

1300 Karen Drive, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,214 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Check this one out!! Large amount of square footage for the price 2214 Sq Foot 3 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 2 dining areas, central heat & air brick home with garage on a 12039 Sq Ft corner lot near Altus Junior High. Living area freshly painted in June 2021 Super huge family room measures 26.9 'x 36.7' and has gas brick fireplace. Large enough for pool table and large furniture. Numerous updates which include flooring and windows. Comes with dishwasher, garbage disposal, oven range and vent hood. Plumbed for gas stove. Water heater replaced in 2013. Floor to ceiling cabinet in kitchen for pantry. Living and dining area freshly painted July 2021. Spacious fenced backyard with storage shed. Call to set up an appointment to view !!

