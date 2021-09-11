Oakland-curious? These homes are on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Oakland, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Oakland. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SaIdf_0btCxqJW00

4030 Penniman Ave, Oakland, 94619

2 Beds 1 Bath | $699,000 | Single Family Residence | 890 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Aaron F Baluyot - Cell: 510-381-6879 - Wonderfully renovated bungalow in desirable Allendale neighborhood! Beautiful hardwood floors greet you as you enter this lovely home with ample natural light, a wood burning fireplace (is this functional?) and a window AC unit. The kitchen features newer cabinets, Quartz waterfall style counter tops, Italian tile flooring and brand new stainless steel appliances. There’s also a quaint breakfast nook with floor ceiling push open pantry and a built-in bar height breakfast bar looking out into the backyard. The newly renovated bathroom has handsome penny tiled floors, Hans Grohe rain shower with a hand shower wand and a Toto Japanese bidet with a seat warmer. Quality finishes newer dual-pane windows, updated plumbing, updated electrical, energy efficient LED lighting, Rejuvenated wall sconces, Art Deco chandelier and August smart lock front door. Centrally located a few blocks from Laurel district and Jo’s Modern Thai, Sequoia Diner, Phnom Penh, Degrees Plato, Ghost Town Brewing & more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jgLN1_0btCxqJW00

375 Jayne Ave, Oakland, 94610

2 Beds 2 Baths | $699,000 | Condominium | 1,286 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Aaron F Baluyot - Cell: 510-381-6879 - Fabulous modern penthouse unit with no shared walls in highly desirable Adams Point neighborhood. Sunny top floor unit with skylights throughout with nearly 1300 square feet of living space. Enjoy the large wrap-around porch ideal for entertaining or as a private retreat. Kitchen is fully renovated with solid surface counters and updated cabinets. Cozy up next to the fireplace during the cooler months in the spacious living room. Primary bedroom features its own bathroom and is large enough to fit a California king size bed. Centrally located just blocks from Lake Merritt, Grand Lake Theater, The Rose Garden, BART, Whole Foods and all the shops restaurants and cafes on Lakeshore and Grand Avenues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uaktV_0btCxqJW00

7401 Lockwood St, Oakland, 94621

3 Beds 1 Bath | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 864 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Teodoro Munoz - 925-550-7871 - Great Investment opportunity. House needs TLC. Perfect for Handyman.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pIJGf_0btCxqJW00

4603 Brookdale Ave, Oakland, 94619

4 Beds 3 Baths | $899,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,879 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Welcome home to 4603 Brookdale Avenue, on the hillside with view to San Francisco and the Bay Bridge. This 1950 bungalow with archways, pillars & period details grew with an addition in the 1980s to include 2 more bedrooms each with en suite bathroom, a pantry, mud room and laundry closet. Stately front walk & stairwell to large covered porch w/ seating & East hill views. Solid wood door & metal screen door enters to a living room abundant w/ light from large pane windows in front, custom fireplace hearth, mantle & mirror. Archway in Venetian plaster abridges living room & formal dining room. Eat in kitchen w/ skylight, window, real wood cabinets w/ under mount lighting, tile countertops, porcelain sink, wand faucet & disposal. A 5 burner full grate GE gas stainless range with an additional lower oven, microwave hood, French door refrigerator. Private multitier back and side yard BBQ, patio, lawn and perimeter garden. Conveniently located close, yet a private retreat to call home.

See more property details

