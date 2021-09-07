CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can men get postpartum depression?

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Perinatal mental health” — Although we may be most familiar with the term “postpartum depression,” what we’re really talking about is “perinatal mental health.” That term encompasses the mental health of either parent “from conception to about a year after the birth of a child,” Singley says. One of the...

EatThis

Sleeping This Way Can Lead to Depression, Study Shows

If you feel unrefreshed after a night's sleep, you may have sleep apnea, and the position you're sleeping in may make it worse. "Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is a common problem that affects a person's breathing during sleep, during which air cannot flow normally into the lungs," say the authors of one sleep apnea study. "The blockage in the airflow is usually caused by the collapse of the soft tissues in the back of the throat (upper airway) and the tongue during sleep." The authors found that sleep apnea can have dangerous repercussions. Read on to discover 4 symptoms and see what sleeping position makes it worse—and learn what you can do about it. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
MENTAL HEALTH
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Depression, According to Science

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's 2019 National Health Interview Survey, 4.7 percent of adults over the age of 18 experience regular feelings of depression, with about 1 out of every 6 adults will have depression at some time in their life. While everyone experiences sadness on occasion, how is depression different, who is most likely to get it and what is the number one cause? Read on to learn everything you need to know about depression—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Working from home leads to kids getting more sleep, but more depression for parents

ADELAIDE, Australia — The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted babies’ sleep by 40 minutes a day, according to a new study. Researchers from Flinders University say having to work from home has had some real benefits, with parents feeling less drowsy during the day and children getting more shut-eye at night. Unfortunately, it’s not all sunshine and rainbows, as kids have also spent more time looking at screens and adults are feeling more depressed during quarantine.
KIDS
Thrive Global

The Connection Between Fatigue and Mental Health

Fatigue is a common and often debilitating symptom with a variety of causes. Because fatigue can be related to so many different ills it is important to rule out other diseases or conditions before diagnosing someone with Fatigue Syndrome. Fortunately, the vast majority of people who suffer from fatigue ultimately...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedCity News

Big Health tests if insomnia app can help with anxiety, depression

San Francisco-based company Big Health touted the results of a study that found its app for insomnia helped patients with anxiety and depression. They compared more than 1,000 people in the U.K. who either used the app with therapy, or used therapy alone through the NHS’ IAPT program. Those who used the Sleepio app in conjunction with therapy saw a greater improvement in their anxiety or depression, according to results published in Behaviour Research and Therapy.
MENTAL HEALTH
Temple News

It’s not selfish to talk about mental health issues

The day I was assigned this piece, I was depressed and spent most of the day crying from anxiety. Walking through campus, I felt like a balloon about to pop. I wasn’t sure what made me feel this way, but I had a crippling sense of fear something was going to happen. I wanted to burst into a puddle of tears.
MENTAL HEALTH
WebMD

Depression With MS Can Be a Fatal Mix

THURSDAY, Sept. 2, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Depression and multiple sclerosis (MS) tend to travel together, new research finds, and when they do the chances of dying during the next decade can be up to five times greater than it is for those with neither condition. Exactly why the combination...
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Can Ketamine Help with Depression?

Ketamine has been around for decades, but it’s now approved for helping those with treatment-resistant depression and major depression. When ketamine was introduced as an anesthetic during the Vietnam War, its benefits were many — it could help induce anesthesia, improve effects of other meds, and manage pain at lower doses.
HEALTH
Psych Centra

Do I Have ADHD? 8 Subtle Signs in Adults

Do you think you might have ADHD, but aren’t quite sure? Sometimes, the signs are more subtle than you’d think. If you’ve ever wondered whether you have attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), you’re not alone. When many people hear the term “ADHD,” they often think of how it presents in...
MENTAL HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Depression Vs. Burnout

Depression and Burnout are not the same. One might occur with the other, but it's important to make a distinction between the two. Differentiating between them allows you to understand your mind and body more and know what to do for the betterment of your health. They share some aspects...
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

Online CBT workshop improves postpartum depression during COVID-19 pandemic

An online 1-day cognitive behavioral therapy-based workshop improved outcomes among women with postpartum depression during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to results of a randomized clinical trial published in JAMA Psychiatry. “Postpartum depression affects up to 20% of mothers, but as few as just one in 10 are able to access...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Herald

Festival to bring awareness, support for postpartum mental health

Emily Dyches passed away five years ago after struggling with postpartum anxiety. She tried to get help for almost a year before she passed. Now her family members, as part of The Emily Effect Foundation, are trying to raise awareness and help other women who may be experiencing similar struggles. On Sept. 18, a Fall Festival will be held to help raise funds for The Emily Effect.
SALEM, UT
hypefresh.co

Seasonal Depression: How To Cope With Depression

For most, the changing of seasons can be quite thrilling especially in the summer and fall. Unfortunately, for some, these changes can inflict severe mood swings and depression, usually side effects of seasonal affective disorder. The Mayo Clinic describes seasonal affective(SAD) disorder to cause symptoms such as grogginess, weight gain,...
MENTAL HEALTH
sandiegouniontribune.com

Too many men ignore their depression and other mental health issues

It was another Monday morning, and my first patient of the day walked in. He was a man in his mid-30s who came to see me for stress and anxiety. He appeared nervous and had trouble getting his words out. And the thing I remember most — which I see again and again with many of the men I treat — was his inability to maintain eye contact with me. It’s a telltale sign of fear and shame.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Subthreshold depression in adolescents can be successfully treated with psychological interventions

Depression in children and adolescents has become a major, global, public health challenge, with several negative health outcomes—many of which manifest themselves later in adulthood. A new study in the Journal of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (JAACAP), investigates subthreshold depression, a more severe form of depression that includes not only sad mood, but also some of the other symptoms of depression, and reports that psychological interventions may have a modest, but significant effect on the treatment of this type of depression in adolescents.
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Why Do Mental Health Professionals Avoid Diagnosing Borderline Personality Disorder?

Mental health providers can be reluctant to diagnose BPD and other personality disorders due to diagnosis criteria, insurance, and stigma. Not diagnosing BPD, where appropriate, can adversely affect treatment. Traits of BPD can be communicated without formally diagnosing the full personality disorder. Many mental health professionals are reluctant to diagnose...
MENTAL HEALTH
spring.org.uk

The Emotional Sign That You Have A High IQ

How high intelligence could have a mental cost for some. Disorders of mood could be the price some people pay for high intelligence, research finds. Psychologists have found that higher childhood IQ is linked to features of bipolar disorder in young adulthood. The research adds fuel to the debate over...
MENTAL HEALTH

