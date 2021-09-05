CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Where’s the most expensive gas in San Francisco?

Bay Area News Alert
 4 days ago
(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in San Francisco?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $1.66 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the San Francisco area ranged from $3.99 per gallon to $5.65, with an average price of $4.56 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the San Francisco area appeared to be at Shell, at 598 Bryant St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

598 Bryant St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$5.65
$--
$--
$--

Shell

300 5Th St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$5.09
$5.29
$5.39
$--

Chevron

101 Bayshore Blvd, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.99
$5.19
$5.29
$4.99

Exxon

2901 Bryant St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.89
$4.99
$5.19
$--
card
card$4.89
$4.99
$5.19
$--

Valero

301 Claremont Blvd, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.89
$4.99
$5.09
$--

76

490 Bay St, San Francisco
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.85
$4.91
$4.99
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St. As of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Diesel survey: Updated prices for every San Francisco station

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $1.04 if you’re buying diesel in San Francisco, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the San Francisco area went to ARCO at 1175 Fell St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Chevron at 101 Bayshore Blvd, the survey found:
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

San Francisco gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.81 per gallon

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) According to San Francisco gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.81 per gallon on gas. According to a survey by GasBuddy, Allstars at 2831 Cesar Chavez St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 598 Bryant St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $5.8.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
Bay Area News Alert

Sunday sun alert in San Francisco — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(SAN FRANCISCO, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in San Francisco. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

