Slaton, TX

A rainy Tuesday in Slaton — 3 ways to take advantage of it

Posted by 
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel
Slaton (TX) Weather Channel
 6 days ago

(SLATON, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Slaton Tuesday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Slaton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0bjJBZiA00

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Thursday, September 2

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, September 3

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 68 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Slaton (TX) Weather Channel

Slaton (TX) Weather Channel

Slaton, TX
